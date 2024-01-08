Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 187,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,333,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 68,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,921,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,468,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.