Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE TMO traded up $5.82 on Monday, reaching $537.05. The company had a trading volume of 352,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.80 and a 200-day moving average of $510.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.
Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
