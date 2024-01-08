Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.22. 595,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

