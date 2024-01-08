Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

