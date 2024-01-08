CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.