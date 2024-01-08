CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 4,686 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

