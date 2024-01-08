CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,353. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day moving average is $444.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

