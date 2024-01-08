CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 84,364 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.98% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 149.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,057,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 633,080 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 495,795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,438,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 156,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,791,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.22. 56,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,220. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

