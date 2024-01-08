CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.31 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

