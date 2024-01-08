CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $312.02. The company had a trading volume of 543,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,225. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

