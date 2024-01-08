CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.49 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $48.58. 17,915,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,193,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

