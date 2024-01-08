CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 3,809 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 787,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.