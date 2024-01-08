CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.45. The company had a trading volume of 437,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

