CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,825. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.