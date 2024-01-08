CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF comprises about 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 5.11% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 180,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. 38,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,138. The firm has a market cap of $761.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

