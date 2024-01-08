CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

