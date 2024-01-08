CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,448 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

AMGN traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.84. 1,018,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $307.10. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

