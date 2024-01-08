Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.83

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 36594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.20.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -589.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.