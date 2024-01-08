Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,825,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,699,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $21.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,429.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,594. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,179.32 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,067.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.