Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $785.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $738.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.