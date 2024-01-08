Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.69 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,321,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 808,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.53. 1,019,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007,165. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $257.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

