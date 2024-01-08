Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.49. 5,641,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,867,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

