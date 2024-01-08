Chemung Canal Trust Co. Takes $770,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,254,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.