Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.24. 327,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,591. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

