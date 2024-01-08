Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,790 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.02. 319,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.