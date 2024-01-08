Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Shares of CMG stock remained flat at $2,212.80 on Monday. 106,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,506. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,414.01 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,029.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

