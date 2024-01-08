Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

