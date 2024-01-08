Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.26. 2,186,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

