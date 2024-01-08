Clarus’ (CLAR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Clarus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLAR

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 56.9% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 310,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 160.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 192,112 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.