Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,276,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

