Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after buying an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

DVN traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

