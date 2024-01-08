Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 927,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

