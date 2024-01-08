CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of CME opened at $199.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 52 week low of $169.23 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

