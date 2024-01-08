Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.66.

Shares of KOF opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

