Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Set at C$77.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$59.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$82.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

