Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

COLL stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

