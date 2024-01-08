Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

