Community Bank N.A. Purchases 7,800 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2,600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 639,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,443. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

