Comparing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

DNB Bank ASA and Oversea-Chinese Banking are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.41 8.68 Oversea-Chinese Banking $11.30 billion 3.81 $4.17 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Oversea-Chinese Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Oversea-Chinese Banking 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 23.46% 14.70% 1.10% Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oversea-Chinese Banking beats DNB Bank ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

