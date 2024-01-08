Comparing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME)

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flame Acquisition and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 7 11 0 2.38

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $35.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Flame Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -11.34% Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.77 $1.18 billion $5.58 5.46

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Summary

Range Resources beats Flame Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

