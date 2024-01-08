Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

