Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Rating Increased to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

