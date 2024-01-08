Contrasting Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) & Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Athira Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 294.89%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31% Athira Pharma N/A -61.33% -54.56%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$5.80 million ($3.27) -0.18 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$95.64 million ($3.17) -0.91

Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule positive modulator of HGF/MET which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.