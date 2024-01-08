Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. Cool shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 132,346 shares traded.

Cool Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Cool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%.

Institutional Trading of Cool

Cool Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cool during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cool during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cool by 116.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cool by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

