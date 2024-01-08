Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. Cool shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 132,346 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
