Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.14.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

