Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,777. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

