Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $24.28

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.28, but opened at $26.00. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 467,914 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,879. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

