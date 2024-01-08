Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 1097950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £585.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.55.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.
Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
