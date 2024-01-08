Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.47

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 32533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

