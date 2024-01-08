CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 378,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

